B’ham PD investigating shooting on Montevallo Road

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday morning.
The shooting took place on the 2100 block of Montevallo Road around 8:36 a.m. Officers were called to the scene and found an unresponsive victim.
The victim had been shot. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Birmingham police have not identified the victim as they are pending a notification of next of kin. No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available,
The Birmingham PD is asking that anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.