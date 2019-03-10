B’ham Iron comes up short against Orlando Apollos

“They’re a good football team. We matched up well against a good one. They came into town and did a fantastic job getting their players ready. We have to get better. It’s a little bit like a measuring stick. You like to think sometimes you’re doing the right things and you’re prepared and ready to go till you run into a buzzsaw like that that beat you offensively and defensively," said Iron Head Coach Tim Lewis. “Our team is energized to say the very least. Hopefully, the ability to measure up against the best of the business right now gives them a measuring stick of where they are. We’ll come back to work, give them a day off, we got a long week, so I’ll give them Sunday off. We’ll come back in on Monday and drive towards the next five and that’s where we are.”