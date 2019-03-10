B’ham Iron comes up short against Orlando Apollos

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Iron came up short on Saturday against the Orlando Apollos.
This is Birmingham’s second loss of the season.
Orlando (5-0) beat the Iron (3-2) 31-14.
“They’re a good football team. We matched up well against a good one. They came into town and did a fantastic job getting their players ready. We have to get better. It’s a little bit like a measuring stick. You like to think sometimes you’re doing the right things and you’re prepared and ready to go till you run into a buzzsaw like that that beat you offensively and defensively," said Iron Head Coach Tim Lewis. “Our team is energized to say the very least. Hopefully, the ability to measure up against the best of the business right now gives them a measuring stick of where they are. We’ll come back to work, give them a day off, we got a long week, so I’ll give them Sunday off. We’ll come back in on Monday and drive towards the next five and that’s where we are.”
Scoring plays:
1ST QUARTER
Apollos 6, Iron 0 - Orndoff 21-yard pass (12:26 left)
Apollos 14, Iron 0 - Reaser 40-yard interception return (0:44 left) (2-pt. good)
2ND QUARTER
Apollos 17, Iron 0 - Fry 21-yard field goal (3:29 left)
Apollos 17, Iron 8 - Richardson 3-yard run (1:32 left) (2-pt. good)
Apollos 20, Iron 8 - Fry 22-yard field goal (0:00 left)
3RD QUARTER
Apollos 20, Iron 14 - Ross 30-yard pass (4:27 left)
Apollos 23, Iron 14 - Fry 27-yard field goal (0:10 left)
4TH QUARTER
Apollos 31, Iron 14 - Johnson 12-yard pass (8:33 left)
The Iron will travel to San Diego to take on the Fleet next week. The game begins at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.