When should you take cover in weather events?

CULLMAN, AL (WBRC) - When is the appropriate time to go into your storm shelter?
Experts say the best thing to do, when there is a severe weather threat, is monitor the storms as they develop.
If you go to a community storm shelter, be sure you allow yourself enough time to get there. You shouldn’t always wait for a warning to be issued.
"You should be paying attention to where the weather is at and watching as it’s coming in. And if there is a warning coming, you need to go ahead and make preparations to get to a shelter. And sometimes we don’t have that warning, sometimes they just pop up out of the blue,” said Scott McDonald, Cullman County EMA.
