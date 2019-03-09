UPDATE: Police arrest fake Uber driver accused of taking pics of unconscious women in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tommy Wayne Beard is charged with first-degree kidnapping. Police say The 61-year-old impersonated an Uber driver when he gave a young woman a ride and took pictures of her while she was unconscious in the back of his car.
This story is alarming, especially if you’re heading out this weekend and plan to use a ride-sharing service.
Beard did not say a thing as he was being taken to jail Friday. His choice of clothing probably did not help his cause. The back of his shirt said, “So when’s this ‘old enough to know better’ supposed to kick in?” Tuscaloosa investigators say Beard admitted buying an Uber sign and giving people rides and taking pictures of unconscious females in his car.
Before you get into an Uber, you need to make sure the person behind the wheel is legit.
"When you make a request on Uber, you’ll see the information about the driver that’s coming to pick you up. You see a picture of the driver. You’ll see a description of their car and you’ll also see their license plate,” Daniel Powell, a local Uber driver said.
Powell drives for Uber and Lyft. He says riders can verify drivers in more ways than one. Recent security upgrades also allow you to dial 911 directly from the app. On the app, it shows your exact location and even the make, model and tag number of the Uber vehicle. Uber also added an emergency button for its drivers.
Powell tells us safety is always top priority when he’s out on the roads. He says its best to travel in pairs or at least send your route information to your friends using the app.
"You can hit share ride and it will send a text message to whoever you share the ride with and they’ll see a picture of the driver and all the information they need. Communicate with the driver. You can send text messages within both platforms and communicate with the driver before pickup with special instructions things like that,” Powell said.
In this particular case with Beard, the woman doesn’t remember getting in his vehicle. The only thing she could remember is leaving a bar in Tuscaloosa.
