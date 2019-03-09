UAB surgeons using revolutionary device in robotic surgery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look into the future of surgery.
There’s a new tool in robotic surgery and it’s being used right here in Birmingham.
It’s called a single port robot.
The device can work just like your normal wrist.
Surgeons start by making an incredibly small incision, then once the device is in the body, surgeons have the ability to work 3-dimensionally with their hands.
UAB is one of just 15 hospitals in the nation to have this technology, which improves patient outcomes and recovery time.
Dr. Jeff Nix, assistant professor in UAB’s Department of Urology and director of robotic surgery-urology, said they’ve done 15 to 20 surgeries with the new tool and have been able to send patients home the same day.
“Which is really revolutionary," said Dr. Nix. "I can do a small tumor deep in the pelvis through a tiny incision in the abdomen, without having to forego some of the abilities that you may have had to before with laparoscopic instruments where you don’t even have but one degree of motion.”
Right now, the single platform robot is only FDA-approved for urological surgeries.
Dr. Nix said as they get more comfortable with this new device, it could be used for more surgeries that weren’t considered minimally invasive before.
