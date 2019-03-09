Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Here we go again! Severe storms will be possible this afternoon and tonight with the greatest threat north of I-59. Isolated damaging winds and a possible tornado will be the main threats beginning at 3 pm Saturday and possibly continuing through 3 am Sunday morning.
The greatest threat will be in the far northwestern counties in Central Alabama. Forecast models show a somewhat more limited severe weather risk for today as a band of rain enters North Alabama early this afternoon but the chance for Super Cell Thunderstorms will be limited although if a strong thunderstorm does develop it will most likely occur in or near Marion County. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind and brief tornadoes. The possibility for strong storms will not extend beyond 3 am Sunday morning. However, the front which may spawn severe weather will slow its progress tomorrow morning which could lead to more thunderstorms in areas to the southeast but the chance for more severe storms will be limited should these storms develop.
By Sunday evening, front will finally push south of our region ending rain chances overnight. A ridge of high pressure will build over the region and remain from Monday through Wednesday leading to mild afternoon temperatures through mid-week. The ridge will slide east beginning Wednesday afternoon and a strong southerly wind flow will return raising temperatures Wednesday and Thursday afternoon followed by another weather maker moving in late Thursday and Friday increasing rain chances again with the possibility for more thunderstorms heading into next weekend.
