New details emerge on shooting of West Alabama District Attorney

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WBRC) - We learned in January that ALEA turned over it’s finding about why a former state trooper shot 17th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Griggers to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Griggers was wounded outside his Demopolis office in November. Griggers is the district attorney for Greene, Marengo and Sumter counties.
The State Bureau of Investigation identified former state trooper Steve Smith as the shooter. Nearby law enforcement shot and killed him at the scene.
“It’s going to be a mental health issue. Nothing to do with me, nothing to do with anything specifically. Nothing that was ongoing,” Griggers told WBRC Friday.
He had known Smith for years and never considered him a threat until November’s shooting. Now he believes the incident could’ve been avoided.
“If some people had come forward and reported some of the things he was expressing to them he could have perhaps got the help he needed and the whole situation that took place in my office could have been avoided,” Griggers went on to say.
We recently asked Attorney General Steve Marshall what he had to say about SBI’s findings.
“At this point we’re not ready to comment on where we are. Once that investigation is concluded and our office has been able to review it, then we’ll be able to comment more.” he said.
Griggers didn’t want to comment on whether or not the AG’s Office should make that report in public. He’s leaving that decision up to state authorities.
