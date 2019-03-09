Lee Co. family suffers heartbreak of losing two young children in tornado

BEAUREGARD, AL (WBRC) - The hurt and heartbreak for one Lee County family that lost two young children is unimaginable.
Those children are 8-year-old Mykhayla Waldon and 9-year-old Jonathan Bowen.
Jonathon’s mother Shamel Hart said he loved to hug people and that Mykhayla loved to dance. She said they are both together in heaven probably dancing and hugging others.
“I have my strong moments, I have my breaking down moments and I still have another child that I still need to try to be strong for. I still have family that I still need to be there for and be strong for,” Hart said.
Doris Bidom, Mykhayla’s grandmother, says it have been a hard and emotional couple of days and said it’s hard remembering what day it is.
“Dealing with the mother trying to help her and the other two babies trying to explain to them that they no longer have a sister, I don’t really know what to tell them," she said.
This family has some relatives in the hospital recovering as they grieve and try to rebuild that’s the heartbreak reality that several families in this community are facing tonight.
