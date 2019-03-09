Is flu season still going strong?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Almost all of Alabama is currently listed as having significant flu activity, and health officials fear the flu season could linger on for a few more weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there could even be a second wave of flu that hits before it is all over.
"We are still in peak flu season. We are hopefully just over the cusp of it. We could see another spike, but hopefully in the next couple of weeks we will crest down,” said Besty Stewart with Main Street Family Care.
Stewart adds their clinics are already seeing a decline and hopes that is a positive sign for the rest of the state.
"We are still seeing cases of the flu come in and positive flu tests, but overall we’re seeing a decrease in volume and decrease in those respiratory like viruses,” she said.
