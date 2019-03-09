Former B’ham area track stars compete at NCAA Div. I indoor championships

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The nation’s top track athletes have taken over Birmingham for the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships over at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Five local track stars raced at the Crossplex in high school and this weekend a handful of them say if they’re going to win a national title, there’s no better way to do it than at home.
Samford’s Karissa Nelson started the day in the women’s 1 mile, Nelson, who won this event two years ago, won her heat 4:36 and advances to Saturday’s final.
“I love having it back in Birmingham,” she said.
In sprints, former Hoover standout Brittley Humphrey ran 8.14 in the women’s 60m hurdles. She finished 12th overall, running her second fastest time of the season.
“A day of highs and lows, but overall it was a good race,” she said.
Former Winfield star Trey Cunningham won his heat in the men’s 60m hurdles. He sits in second place heading into finals on Saturday.
“I executed my race plan well,” Cunningham said.
In the women’s 60m dash, former Woodlawn track star Jayla Kirkland ran 7.33 to finish in 10th. She also competed in the 200m dash.
“I’ve been racing here since 7th grade so...," Kirkland said.
In the field events, former Homewood standout Kiara Williams competed in the long jump.
Day 2 action gets underway Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.