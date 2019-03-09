FIRST ALERT: Tornado threat for Northwest Alabama

So far most of the the active weather we’ve seen is rain and non-severe storms. Temperatures continue to climb into the lower 70s today with a strong southerly wind between 25-30 mph. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information including our First Alert Weather app and NOAA weather radio. The storm threat will decrease later this evening has the wind shear lifts to the north and the instability decreases. Keep in mind for areas outside of the main tornado threat, we could still see some localized flooding, intense lightning, and gusty winds.