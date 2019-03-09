FIRST ALERT: Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon

The greatest threat will be in the far northwestern counties in Central Alabama. Forecast models show a somewhat more limited severe weather risk for today as a band of rain enters North Alabama early this afternoon but the chance for Super Cell Thunderstorms will be limited although if a strong thunderstorm does develop it will most likely occur in or near Marion County. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind and brief tornadoes. The possibility for strong storms will not extend beyond 3 a.m. Sunday morning. However, the front which may spawn severe weather will slow its progress tomorrow morning which could lead to more thunderstorms in areas to the southeast but the chance for more severe storms will be limited should these storms develop.