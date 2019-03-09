Box truck of donations heading from Tuscaloosa to Lee Co. tornado victims

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Several Tuscaloosa businesses came together asking for people to donate enough supplies to fill a box truck to give back to tornado victims.
Townsquare Media and Julio Jones Kia Mazda joined with others for the Tide for Tigers Tornado Drive. Donations started piling up soon after the collection drive started. Water, toiletries and others items will be given to tornado survivors in Lee County.
Cars pulled up Friday morning with people bringing things to folks who might have lost everything.
“God blesses me everyday, so I wanted to bless someone the way he blesses me to give back. If I’m able, I can and I will," Darrell Jenkins said.
The donation truck left Friday night. The group behind the collection drive also plans to start a donation fund at a local bank.
