Strong to severe storms possible starting Saturday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A milder air mass will continue to slowly build in over the next 24 hours, with temperatures tonight remaining well above freezing. You will need the long sleeves, with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning. Then you can expect temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible and a storm can’t be ruled out, especially to the north. The greatest chance for wet weather Friday will be in areas north of I-20.