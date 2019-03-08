Strong to severe storms possible starting Saturday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A milder air mass will continue to slowly build in over the next 24 hours, with temperatures tonight remaining well above freezing. You will need the long sleeves, with temperatures in the 40s Friday morning. Then you can expect temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and 60s during the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible and a storm can’t be ruled out, especially to the north. The greatest chance for wet weather Friday will be in areas north of I-20.
FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Saturday should start off mild and rain-free in many areas. However, we will be on the lookout for possible strong to severe storms in the afternoon. The storms and rain will be developing out ahead of a cold front and initially our greatest concern for severe weather, including the threat of tornadoes, will be across northwest counties (Marion, Winston, Cullman, Fayette, Lamar and Pickens.)
We will need to keep a close eye on these northwest counties Saturday night as a line of heavier rain and storms takes shape. This line of storms will eventually march south overnight, impacting the area from northwest to southeast Sunday morning. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out and given the timing, make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts. As the line of rain and storms enters southern counties on Sunday, the severe risk will start to ramp up again as instability increases across southeast Alabama.
This storm system will eventually stall to our south with a period of dry weather lingering through Sunday night. However, on Monday the clouds and chance of showers will return as the mild air lifts north. We will need to keep an eye out for another threat of stormy weather for next Wednesday. Be sure to tune in tonight! I will have lots of updates starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
