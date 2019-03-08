Poarch Band of Creek Indians donates $184,000 for funerals of tornado victims

“The Tribe is making a $184,000 donation to the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation to assist in the burial of the victims from last Sunday’s devastating tornado in Lee County, AL. It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another, this is one of those times. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected," said Stephanie A. Bryan, Tribal Chair and CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.