Many Alabama teachers to see more money in their paycheck

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A win for Alabama educators.
The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of AEA in a lawsuit over the Public Education Employees Health Insurance Plan, or PEEHIP premium increases.
This means thousands of Alabama teachers who qualify will get a refund on those increases that could be $100′s of dollars per person.
AEA claimed that back in 2016 PEEHIP’s board did not follow the state’s open meeting law when it increased premiums and spousal surcharges. PEEHIP claimed it did everything by the book.
