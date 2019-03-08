Man arrested after more than 700 dogs rescued from South GA puppy mill

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - A Berrien County man is facing charges after more than 700 dogs were rescued from a South Georgia puppy mill last week.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said Reason Craig Gray was arrested Thursday and is facing an unknown amount of charges for “the cruel treatment of these dogs and obstruction.”
Late last week, Gray voluntarily surrendered 630 dogs at a property on Barney Parker Road after a routine dog breeder inspection by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Agriculture officials had spoken to Gray and he admitted that he brought more puppies back to the Barney Parker Road property. Investigators with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office then obtained a search warrant for Gray’s business known as “Georgia Puppies,” and the search warrant was executed with the Berrien County Animal Control on standby.
“During the search, an additional 85 dogs were taken into rescue by our animal control, and other rescue agencies,” said Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk.
After searching his residence and kennel, Gray was arrested, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said it believes that the additional 85 puppies found Thursday were taken by Gray from the property during the voluntary surrender of the 630 dogs last week. Then, they believe Gray brought the remaining dogs back to the property a day or two later.
“There are many questions yet to be answered and one huge one is how this licensed pet dealer was allowed to have an operation with this many beautiful creatures to be able to populate to the point of being out of control and inhumane,” said Paulk.
Gray is being held in the Berrien County Jail.
"We are currently obtaining more documentation from the veterinarian examinations, retrieving statements and reviewing the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s reports,” said Paulk.
