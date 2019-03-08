First Alert for spotty showers Friday

Timeline of Storms Saturday: We’ll likely see two impulses of moisture move into the area Saturday. The first batch of rain will likely move into the area late Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. This first batch does not look like it’ll be severe, but we could see frequent lightning and gusty winds. Once this first round moves through, we’ll have to see if the atmosphere can recover and become unstable as the main energy to our west moves into the area. The higher ingredients for severe weather look to remain in Mississippi and far west Alabama. These are the locations that could see a few tornadoes and some damaging winds. If you live in East Alabama, the threat for severe weather looks lower, but not zero.