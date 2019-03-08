FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers Friday; scattered, strong storms Saturday

Once this first round moves through, we’ll have to see if the atmosphere can recover and become unstable as the main energy to our west moves into the area. The higher ingredients for severe weather look to remain in Mississippi and far west Alabama. The severe parameters drop off quickly on Saturday night and it looks like we will just be tracking a line of storms moving through overnight. The threat for strong storms diminishes and the activity will mainly produce a burst of heavy rainfall, lightning and breezy conditions.