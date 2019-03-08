FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers Friday; scattered, strong storms Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The rest of today features on and off showers with the greater chance setting up north of I-20. We will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 60s and even a few lower 70s. There is a small storm chance northwest but nothing severe is expected, just a bit of lightning.
First Alert: We want to give you a First Alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center is more in line with where we think the greater severe threat sets up on Saturday afternoon and evening. We want folks in Marion, Lamar, Pickens, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Cullman and northern Tuscaloosa county to be paying close attention to the weather tomorrow, because that’s the zone where storms could be severe and produce isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.
Timeline of Storms Saturday: We’ll likely see two impulses of rain and storms move into the area Saturday. The first batch of rain will likely move into the area late Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours from west to east. This first batch does not look like it’ll be severe, but we could see frequent lightning and gusty winds. The greatest rain chance with this sets up north of I-20 and could impact Birmingham around 1 p.m. and exit east by 4 p.m.
Once this first round moves through, we’ll have to see if the atmosphere can recover and become unstable as the main energy to our west moves into the area. The higher ingredients for severe weather look to remain in Mississippi and far west Alabama. The severe parameters drop off quickly on Saturday night and it looks like we will just be tracking a line of storms moving through overnight. The threat for strong storms diminishes and the activity will mainly produce a burst of heavy rainfall, lightning and breezy conditions.
What to do: While the severe threat Saturday appears low, we still urge everyone to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Download our WBRC First Alert Weather App, make sure you have a weather radio, and make sure you tune into WBRC this evening and tomorrow morning for the latest updates.
Daylight Saving Time Begins: We “spring” forward Sunday morning. We’ll go from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. We’ll lose an hour, but gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening. Sunrise/sunset will now occur around 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detector and your weather radio.
Sunday: A cold front will likely move through North and Central Alabama and stall in South/Central Alabama. A few showers and storms will be possible south of I-20 Sunday. With some unstable air building in south of the front, a few storms could be strong in the southern half of Alabama. Main threat would be gusty winds.
Next Week: We’ll have chances to see rain for most of next week. The only dry day looks to be Tuesday. A strong front will inch closer to us by the middle of next week. Models show it stalling and giving us several rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Highs approaching the lower 70s.
Tracking spotty showers.
