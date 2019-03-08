First Alert: Spotty showers Friday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Friday! We are starting the morning with cloudy conditions and the chance for light, spotty showers. The rain chance today is around 50% and mostly staying in the northern half of Alabama today. Showers could be off and on at times with periods of dry weather. Temperatures are significantly warmer this morning with most of us in the 50s and a few areas in the upper 40s. We will stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Areas south of I-20 will trend drier and warmer this afternoon. In our northern counties (Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, Cherokee), highs could stay in the low to mid 60s due to clouds and higher rain chances.
First Alert: We want to give you a first alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has a standard slight risk for most of North and Central Alabama Saturday. An enhanced risk has been issued to our west for parts of Mississippi and Arkansas. The enhanced risk is likely the greatest threat to see severe storms. We believe that the areas that could see the best chance for severe storms in Central Alabama will likely be west of I-65.
Timeline of Storms Saturday: We’ll likely see two impulses of moisture move into the area Saturday. The first batch of rain will likely move into the area late Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. This first batch does not look like it’ll be severe, but we could see frequent lightning and gusty winds. Once this first round moves through, we’ll have to see if the atmosphere can recover and become unstable as the main energy to our west moves into the area. The higher ingredients for severe weather look to remain in Mississippi and far west Alabama. These are the locations that could see a few tornadoes and some damaging winds. If you live in East Alabama, the threat for severe weather looks lower, but not zero.
What to do: While the severe threat Saturday appears low, we still urge everyone to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Download our WBRC First Alert Weather App, make sure you have a weather radio, and make sure you tune into WBRC this evening and tomorrow morning for the latest updates.
Daylight Saving Time Begins: We “spring” forward Sunday morning. We’ll go from 2am to 3am. We’ll lose an hour but gain an extra hour of daylight in the evening. Sunrise/sunset will now occur around 7am/7pm. Good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detector.
Sunday: A cold front will likely move through North and Central Alabama and stall in South/Central Alabama. A few showers and storms will be possible south of I-20 Sunday. With some unstable air building in south of the front, a few storms could be strong in the southern half of Alabama. Main threat would be gusty winds.
Next Week: We’ll have chances to see rain for most of next week. The only dry day looks to be Tuesday. A strong front will inch closer to us by the middle of next week. Models show it stalling and giving us several rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. Highs approaching the lower 70s.
Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.