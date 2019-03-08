Dark Salt Sisters: AL poets on identity, relationships and celebrating differences

ASHLEY JONES: I’ll share what I always share, which is not the teacher’s answer. I’m very much about doing what works for you, in general and in writing. You need to live your own life. Period. My process is very non-traditional. I don’t get up and write every day. I can go weeks without writing a poem and I feel just fine. I need life to sort of feed me and when I come to the page, I’m very intentional. I don’t write just to say I’ve done it, or to say I just need to get some bad drafts out. Of course, I’m still going to get them out, but I just don’t find use for me, just to say I’ve written. When I’m writing I want to write for a purpose, and that could be because of the lifestyle I’ve chosen to live, I just don’t have time. So, I tell my students, even though I force them to write on a deadline, which I think has helped me to do what I do, I tell them to do what works for them. If what works for you is reading a little bit, writing a little bit, or doing something totally non-literary, if that’s what it means, then that’s what you do. Some writers will make you feel like you’re not actually a writer if you don’t do all these ridiculous things, or if you haven’t read everything in the canon. Taylor make your process, is what I would say.