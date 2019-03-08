Calhoun County deputy credited with rescuing couple from burning home

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is applauding a Calhoun County deputy who evacuated occupants of a burning home.
The fire happened Thursday morning around 10 a.m. at a house on Watson Avenue, across the street from Saks Elementary School.
A teacher spotted the smoke and contacted the school resource officer, Deputy Scott Johnson, who then went across the street and alerted the occupants of the house.
Johnson says he found the couple inside the home, evacuated them, then went back inside where he found a small fire next to a space heater.
Johnson even tried to put it out with the fire extinguisher from his patrol vehicle.
The next day, the Anniston Fire Department gave Johnson credit for all of this.
Johnson says what he did was just part of his job, part of life at the sheriff’s office.
The homeowner, however, tells us the deputy acted like he was protecting his own home.
“All of us are citizens of Calhoun County, and I grew up in the Saks area, and there, one of my coaches, they were my coach’s parents, so we all have a close connection somewhere in this county,” Johnson added. “So, we’re just trying to help them out.”
The homeowner, a veteran of 40 years with the Army, then the National Guard, says he’s received a huge outpouring of support from veteran’s organizations and the faculty and parents from Saks Elementary.
