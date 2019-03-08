Brittany Dionne

Brittany joined the WBRC FOX6 News team in February of 2019 as a reporter/anchor after serving as a reporter and fill-in Anchor for First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL. While in the “Sunshine Sate”, Brittany covered the terrorist attack at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Irma, and the disappearance of the El Faro container ship where 33 sailors perished after the ship sank upon sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin. While in Jacksonville, Brittany was also part of coverage which earned the news team the prestigious Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Hurricane Matthew coverage. Her contributions also led to several team members winning Emmys for coverage of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting.