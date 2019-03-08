Birmingham Legion FC unveil home jerseys

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham’s new professional soccer team debuted its new style tonight at Pizitz Food Hall.
Home jerseys for the Birmingham Legion FC have three sparks on the front of the jersey, which stand for passion, pride and community. Those are the three principles upon which the Legion team is built.
The team’s first game was scheduled for Saturday but will now be Sunday to avoid bad weather. But the team says the delay only makes the anticipation build.
“Obviously it’s a safety concern. You want to be under the lights on a Saturday night in front of everyone. But we know that Sunday’s going to be the same feeling, we know that our die-hard fans are going to be out there supporting us. It’ll just take an extra 22 hours before we get that first W,” said goalkeeper Matt Vanoekel.
Legion FC will play the Bethlehem Steel at 4 p.m Sunday at BBVA Compass Field.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.