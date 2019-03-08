Beauregard community welcomes President Trump for visit

BEAUREGARD, AL (WBRC) - President Donald Trump visited County Road 38 in Lee County today, where several people were killed.
Though recovery is underway, everyone paused this afternoon to welcome President Trump to the community. Several people made signs and wore hats in support of Trump.
Several of Alabama’s congressmen, senators and Gov. Kay Ivey joined Trump today as he spoke with victim’s families, volunteers and first responders.
People in the community are deeply grateful for Trump’s visit.
Omar Idaniz/ Trump Supporter
“It is an honor to see that he cares for the people of the United States when they are in need. I believe in Donald Trump. He’s a good man,” said Omar Idaniz.
Congressman Mike Rogers was one of the politicians that joined Trump on his tour.
“The president talked to everyone of them at length and took a lot of time to absorb what they were going through and reassured them that we where there from them,” Rep. Rogers said.
After the president left, everyone continued their recovery, and you can see there is a long way to go. There are still a lot of families without anything as they try to bury family members, but they are thankful to know that the local, state and federal government are behind them.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.