‘Air Wolf’ star Jan-Michael Vincent died in February

(Gray News) - The world is now learning that Jan-Micahel Vincent, known for his roles in “The Mechanic” and the television show “Airwolf," died on Feb. 10 in North Carolina at age 73.
The actor died of cardiac arrest at Mission Hospital’s Memorial Campus in Asheville, NC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Vincent was a heartthrob who appeared in movies and on television. He had roles in 1972′s “The Mechanic” and in “Vigilante Force” in 1976 where he played Charles Bronson’s protege.
Other notable movies from that era included “Buster and Billie” (1974), White Line Fever (1975) and Baby Blue Marine (1976).
In 1983, he appeared in the miniseries “The Winds of War” with Robert Mitchum.
The television show “Airwolf” aired from 1984 to 1986 in which Vincent was one of the highest paid actors on television, and also starred Ernest Borgnine.
In 1996, he crashed his car while under the influence, and broke his neck and damaged his vocal cords. He also was in another crash in 2008. His injuries lead to an infection which resulted in part of his right leg being amputated.
