Absolutely Alabama: Celebrating AL art and artists

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week we’re all about art and artists including a Montgomery Man who’s music is keeping the art of The Big Band Sound alive and well.
Then, a canvas of a different sort and a man who wears his state on his sleeve or as a sleeve. You’ll understand when we visit Skin Works.
We’ll swing open the Vault and re-visit the history of the men who painted their Masterpieces on a long stretch of asphalt called the Talladega Superspeedway!
And the art of a small town and a center dedicated to the artist who call Ozark home. Art and artists who are Absolutely Alabama.
