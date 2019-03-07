Volunteers make Tuscaloosa veteran’s home wheelchair accessible

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Hosie Washington Washington served his country in the Korean War, and several people were ready to help the veteran when he needed it.
“I feel good. extra good,” Washington said Wednesday following a dedication inside his house.
Washington said he couldn’t be happier with the improvements made to his home. The Korean War veteran has used a wheelchair to get around since losing his his right leg to blood clot a few years ago. The interior of his home wasn’t wheelchair accessible until now.
″He was basically living in his living room, and so we wanted to honor his service and give him some assistance and make him comfortable in his own home again," said Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.
Volunteers ripped up the carpet and installed wood and vinyl plank on the floors.
″That makes a whole lot of difference now that I’m in a wheelchair," Washington said.
They also widened the doorways and made both of his bathrooms easier for someone in a wheelchair to use. Volunteers wanted this veteran to be comfortable in the home where he proudly flies the United States flag.
“We want to give back, but especially to veterans who served this country and make his life much easier,” Potts said.
"I like it, I love it,” Washington said.
Home Depot donated the materials added helped install them too.
