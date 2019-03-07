Ten year old heart patient joins JSU Tennis team

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) -Jacksonville State University’s tennis team Wednesday welcomed a new, and special, teammate.
Ten year old Ethan Durham lives in Rainbow City and attends John Jones Elementary School.
Wednesday, Ethan signed a letter of intent and “joined” the team.
Ethan has a heart condition, so a non-profit group called Team IMPACT paired him with the tennis team.
Ethan is a newcomer to tennis, so we asked him how many times he's played.
"Twice, I think," Ethan told us. "Once here (at the JSU tennis courts), and me and my mom played another time."
Ethan says tennis, and the time he has spent with the team, are fun. He played a third time, with them men's team, just moments after that comment.
“He’s a great kid, and we want him to be part of what we do, our traveling, our dinners, our tennis matches and our competitions,” said Head Tennis Coach Andres Amores.The coach says this wasn’t just something done for Ethan, but it’s special for him and the men’s and women’s teams as well.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.