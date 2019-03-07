State mortuary response team deployed to Lee County to identify storm victims

“As the evening progressed, I got another call from him saying we got four, we got seven, we got nine and I kept getting those phone calls,” continued Williams. "As I was in route from here the last phone call I got before I got there was, we got 20 for sure and I think maybe 20 more. So, I have 40 in my mind and I think I’m going to really have to start rolling assets and personnel, but once I got there, they were down to the 23.”