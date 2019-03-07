Son rescues father under rubble left by tornado

LEE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - There is one way that Eric Sward describes his son Chris. “He’s my hero,” he said.
That’s because Chris is largely responsible for finding his father following an EF-4 tornado that struck the family’s land Sunday afternoon.
Walking through what’s left of his home in the Beauregard community of Lee County, Sward sees what’s destroyed.
“We’re not going to get it off this tree are we,” Eric asks a friend helping him clean up his property. He also notices what is still standing. “That’s not touched,” he says about some valuables. “How did that make it? I guess that’s how I made it, you know?”
Sward said he looked out his front window Sunday afternoon and saw the twister bearing down on his home. He yelled for his wife to get into the bathtub. “Yeah and I went and dove right on her and it happened just like that,” he said.
Also experiencing the same thing, at the same time, was his son Chris who lives in a mobile home on the family’s property.
“I just dove and grabbed a hold of the couch and just said Lord, please don’t let a tree fall on me,” said Chris Sward. “I felt myself uplift and I don’t know where I went or what happened. And all of a sudden I just landed. I came to a stop.”
With a broken leg and several broken ribs, Chris managed to get free. He then tried to find out what happened to his dad. “I was calling them,” he said. “I heard them knocking. I guess it was on the tub or whatever they were knocking on.”
“He said I found you but, the whole house is on top of you,” said Sward.
Chris, with the help of a few neighbors, was able to free the couple.
All the while, he nursed his own injuries.
Most, including his father, consider that heroic. But not Chris. “I don’t know. I feel like anybody would have done it,” he said.
