Skimming device found at Hoover credit union

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a skimming device placed at an ATM.
The device was found by employees at America’s First Federal Credit Union on Highway 280 on February 2. They believe it was placed there on January 31.
Some customers who used it did have money taken from them.
"Don’t know the total amount on the financial loss yet, but we do know that there are victims who have had their information compromised,” said Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba.
Hoover PD published a post on its Facebook page that read:
If you recognize this person, or know anything about him or this case, please contact Hoover Detective James Davis at (205) 444-7624. If immediate assistance is needed, please call Hoover 911 or the non-emergency number (205) 822-5300. You can also leave an anonymous tip via our website: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php
You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website: http://crimestoppersmetroal.com/ You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest. PLEASE NOTE that a criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Thanks and please share!
