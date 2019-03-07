Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Aidan Conway!
Aidan is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 3.98 GPA. He is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, President of HOSA and Mr. TCHS Citizenship. Outside of the classroom, he volunteers at DCH Hospital, Red Gate Farm Animal Rescue and is a volunteer firefighter. He gives his all to help his community.
Aidan, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
