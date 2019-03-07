QB Devlin Hodges impresses at Samford pro day

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - Devlin Hodges believes there’s no better way to showcase his talents to NFL scouts than doing so on a field where he started his college career.
“First of all, it felt great to come back on this field again and to throw to KJ and Andrew, I missed it, it feels like it’s been forever," said former Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges.
The Walter Payton Award winner participated in the vertical jump, long jump, the 40-yard dash, and position drills. Overall, the former Mortimer Jordan High School football star believes he had a good day.
“I’m confident I got some good feedback and that’s all I can ask for, they’ve said I’m going to get an opportunity and that’s all I ever wanted," Hodges added.
Hodges measures just shy of 6′1″. He compares himself to NFL quarterbacks Russell Willson and Drew Brees because of their height.
“They’re shorter guys, so you know they kind of done away with the height deal because of their success, those guys have been a role model to me," said Hodges.
Hodges’ resume is already pretty impressive, but one thing he wants to add is professional athlete.
“My dream is to play football as long as I can and that’s what I want to do," Hodges said.
Other Samford players impressing scouts Thursday included defensive lineman Ahmad Gooden and wide receiver Kelvin McKnight.
The NFL Draft begins April 25.
