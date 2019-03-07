Panoptic Catering: Roasted Red Pepper Spinach Dip

Ingredients:
12 ounces thawed, chopped frozen spinach
5 ounces of grated Parmesan
1 cup of mozzarella cheese
1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese
16 ounces of jalapeno Velveeta
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
32 ounces of heavy cream
2 sticks of butter
Directions:
In a large pot, heat butter over medium heat. Add heavy cream, cook 5-8 minutes or until bubbly. Add spinach, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes, cook 5 to 8 minutes. In the same pot add cut pieces of jalapeno Velveeta, parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese, mix until melted. Serve hot with accompaniments, as desired.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.