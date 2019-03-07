Panoptic Catering: Roasted Red Pepper Spinach Dip

In a large pot, heat butter over medium heat. Add heavy cream, cook 5-8 minutes or until bubbly. Add spinach, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes, cook 5 to 8 minutes. In the same pot add cut pieces of jalapeno Velveeta, parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese, mix until melted. Serve hot with accompaniments, as desired.