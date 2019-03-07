Panoptic Catering: Roasted Red Pepper Spinach Dip

Roasted Red Pepper Spinach Dip
March 7, 2019 at 9:38 AM CST - Updated March 7 at 9:38 AM

Ingredients:

12 ounces thawed, chopped frozen spinach

5 ounces of grated Parmesan

1 cup of mozzarella cheese

1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese

16 ounces of jalapeno Velveeta

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

32 ounces of heavy cream

2 sticks of butter

Directions:

In a large pot, heat butter over medium heat. Add heavy cream, cook 5-8 minutes or until bubbly. Add spinach, salt, pepper, garlic powder, and red pepper flakes, cook 5 to 8 minutes. In the same pot add cut pieces of jalapeno Velveeta, parmesan, mozzarella, and sharp cheddar cheese, mix until melted. Serve hot with accompaniments, as desired.

