Nutrionist encourage parents to utilize school breakfast

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - It’s School Breakfast Week for some Shelby County Schools, and Shelby Baptist Medical Center wants parents to know the importance of a well-balanced breakfast.
Nutritionist Mirian Pittman with Shelby Baptist Health says if you don’t have time to make your child a well-balanced breakfast then take advantage of the breakfast the school serves. She says it is much better for your child than most things you grab quick running out the door for them.
“You may as well give them a Hershey bar. You know, you may get a little bit of whole grain in those sugary cereals, but it’s not going to be a significant amount and it’s not going to outweigh the sugar in the sugary cereals, pop tarts and things like that,” Pittman said.
They also warn you to be wary of some granola bars and other items marketed toward children because they contain a lot of sugar.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.