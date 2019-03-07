More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana part of I-59/20 drug bust

GREENE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Alabama state troopers seized a large amount of drugs Tuesday when they stopped an 18-wheeler on I-59/20 in Greene County.
Authorities found more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and more than 11,000 THC vapor cartridges.
“It’s very important. That’s why I commend the agents that are out there on the interstate everyday looking for drugs and trafficking across the state,” said Jason Ward, a spokesman for the State Bureau of Investigation.
Ward said 47-year-old Min Dai was driving north when members of the Region C Drug task force stopped him.
This is the second major drug seizure on the interstate in Greene County in less than a month.
″Not only do they use the interstate, but they also use back roads to transport they’re drugs and money across and through the state of Alabama," Ward said.
I-59/20 is one of major several highways the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency patrols for drugs.
“Throughout the state we’re always making large seizures. We have task force agents that are out on the interstate looking for drug traffickers,” Ward said.
The drugs seized by ALEA could be destroyed as soon as Thursday. The truck driver being held in the case faces marijuana trafficking charges in Greene County.
