Matt says clouds on the increase Thursday

Strong Storms Possible Saturday: A strong cold front will develop to our west and spread moisture into Alabama Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. We still have questions on how much instability [fuel needed to support thunderstorm development] will be present Saturday, but the overall dynamics are supportive of seeing strong and severe storms. A few tornadoes and damaging winds would be the main threat. Time frame appears to be after 12PM Saturday and continue into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Alabama under a standard slight risk (2 out of 3 threat). The risk could increase if the ingredients for severe weather go up. We’ll monitor this system over the next couple of days and update you on WBRC and through our app.