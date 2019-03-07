Matt says clouds on the increase Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are seeing our last day with temperatures below freezing. Many locations in the mid to upper 20s. We are seeing a mostly clear sky this morning. Clouds will slowly increase throughout the day. We'll go from a partly cloudy sky to a mostly cloudy sky this evening. Temperatures will be significantly warmer compared to yesterday. Southerly winds at 5-10 mph will help us warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We'll remain dry this afternoon.
First Alert: Moisture will begin to increase across the area as a little disturbance to our north and west moves east. Rain chances will become scattered starting tonight and continuing throughout the day tomorrow. Best rain chance will be along and north of I-20. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder Friday, but not expecting any strong or severe storms. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s.
Strong Storms Possible Saturday: A strong cold front will develop to our west and spread moisture into Alabama Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. We still have questions on how much instability [fuel needed to support thunderstorm development] will be present Saturday, but the overall dynamics are supportive of seeing strong and severe storms. A few tornadoes and damaging winds would be the main threat. Time frame appears to be after 12PM Saturday and continue into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Alabama under a standard slight risk (2 out of 3 threat). The risk could increase if the ingredients for severe weather go up. We’ll monitor this system over the next couple of days and update you on WBRC and through our app.
Daylight Saving Time Begins: Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. We “spring” forward one hour early Sunday morning. We may lose an hour, but we’ll gain an extra hour of sunlight in the evenings which should be nice.
Sunday/Monday: We will likely see lingering showers Sunday morning. Best chance for storms Sunday will be in the southern half of Alabama. A few storms could be strong there. Temperatures should remain warm Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another round of rain will likely move into the area Monday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
More Storms Next Week? Models are hinting we could see another round of strong storms next Wednesday/Thursday. Too early for specific information, but we’ll have to monitor the models as we approach this time period. Either way, we look to stay unsettled going into the middle of March.
