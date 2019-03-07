Mardi Gras bead donations now accepted

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - If you are suffering from the Mardi Gras bead hangover, there is a remedy. With just 24 hours since the last parade, it’s already time to start cleaning house. Well, there’s some good news. There are two organizations on the Coast that are willing to take those pesky beads out of your hands!
Gulf Coast Industries, a branch of the Gulf Coast Mental Health Center, has a program called “Throw-M-Again” that collects your beads and sells them back to their eager customer base. This is a year long process that started Wednesday and continues through next year’s Mardi Gras season.
The program is designed to provide their clients with the opportunity to learn, train, work and earn money. Their prices range from $12 to $32.
“We go to individual places where we have our collection boxes. This year, we’ve notices a lot of individual people are actually bringing beads to us,” said Yoneko Lockey, the center’s assistant manager. “So, once that happens they get placed on racks where they are then cleaned and sanitized. Once that’s done, they’re all dried nice and shiny. We have them bagged in individual bags for the public, and then they’re ready to be sold again basically.”
The Bethel Free Clinic in Biloxi also accepts bead donations.
The proceeds from their bead sales go directly to the purchase of medicines for their patients. Since the clinic is a volunteer-based clinic, they rely solely on donations and grant money to provide service to their patients. Their prices are $25 for a banker’s box full of beads.
“It helps us buy medicine for our patients who cannot afford it,” said Bethel Free Clinic Executive Director Judy Jones. “We treat those that are chronically ill that cannot maintain themselves because they have no insurance or assistance. This year, we have sold 74 boxes of Mardi Gras beads. So, we have made $2,000 on our beads, this year, which is really the most we’ve ever done, and we’re so happy.”
