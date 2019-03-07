Lee Co. tornado victims rely on donations for basic necessities after losing everything

LEE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - All the missing people from the Lee County tornado are accounted for, and they are now heading into the recovery phase.
Volunteers are working around the clock to provide victims with basic necessities.
As they walk through trying to piece their life back together, Liz Hickman says they are thankful.
“From our house all the way down, no houses, no nothing. Everything is gone, it is just completely gone,” Hickman said.
They live in one of the hardest hit areas, County Road 38. She says she immediately after the storm hit, she called her neighbor of 30 years because she no longer saw her house.
“If she would of come home she would not of made it. I have never seen nothing like it,” said Hickman.
Hickman’s grandchildren were with her when the storm hit.
Her sons were calling to check on their kids and mother.
“I must of been in shock because I could not talk to my boys, all I could do was stutter. I could not even form words,” she continued.
As for now, they are just trying to live day to day. But everywhere you look is a reminder of the devastation and heartbreak that consumes this community.
“When I pulled up over here, and I see those crosses up, I’m just about ready to break down, and I’m trying to hold it together,” Hickman said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.