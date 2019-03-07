Lee Co. tornado victims describe reality of devastation

BEAUREGARD, AL (WBRC) - Crews in Lee County are shifting focus to recovery after the devastating tornadoes.
Lee County coroner Bill Harris says it has been an overwhelming few days.
“When the houses exploded, the winds just carried them sometimes 2-300 yards,” Harris said.
The awful reality is that while Harris talks about how all 23 people in Beauregard died Sunday, Sully Kelley lives on County Road 38, where several victims were found.
“We actually came out and heard people yelling for help so we came out and went up towards the road and help to ever we could,“ he said. "It was terrifying, real terrifying.”
Kelley says it was like something from a nightmare.
“Me and my dad actually were standing next to a guy when he took his last breath. It’s really damaging for someone who has been in this community for 18 years. It’s just real messed up,” Kelley said.
Looking at his home after the storm, Kelley can’t be believe he survived.
“We jumped up got in our bathtub and it picked the house up and shook it, set it back down and shook it again,” he said.
Liz Hickman and her family also live on County Road 38.
“From our house all the way down - no houses, no nothing. Everything is gone it is just completely gone,” she said.
County Road 38 was one of the hardest hit areas. Hickman says after the storm she immediately she called her neighbor of 30 years because she no longer saw the neighbor’s house.
“If she would of come home, she would not of made it. I have never seen nothing like it,” Hickman said.
As for now, those affected are just trying to live day to day. Everywhere you look is a reminder of the devastation and heartbreak that consumes this community.
