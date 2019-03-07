Lee Co. community strength, support shows at Providence Baptist Church through donations

BEAUREGARD, AL (WBRC) - Lee County continues to clean up after deadly tornadoes swept through the area on Sunday. Since then, a lot of stories have been shared out of Lee County.
We’ve heard stories of survival, sadness and now strength.
This community is strong and during its darkest days, with everyone is coming together to help their neighbors.
It’s showing up in a big way at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika.
“This is the center. This is the hub of the county that’s receiving all of the supplies,” said David Dismukes as he showed me around the donation center.
The rooms were filled with clothes, shoes, diapers, blankets and tons of food. All of it was donated from the people across the state and in the community for people in need.
Providence Baptist Church is also housing the Alabama Disaster Relief team.
“They are sending out work crews and working with some of the displaced families,” said Dismukes.
The church has been working with the Red Cross to makes sure the families displaced by the tornado have the things they need to survive.
“We are ensuring they have their medical needs, have housing and lodging for the night. If they don’t have a place we will find them places or they can stay here,” said Dismukes.
On the first night, 30 people stayed at the church. The number has dropped since.
A big part of the efforts at the church is through volunteers. Some volunteers are coming from as far as Texas and Orlando, Florida. Others are from the community.
“This is a very tight-knit community. Beauregard High School is just a few miles away and students from the school were here today volunteering. The athletes, the coaches, the teachers, they’ve been working all day and it’s just a blessing,” said Dismukes.
There’s still a growing list of needs in the community. At last check, there’s a need for laundry detergent, men’s and women underwear, bed linens, plus-sized clothes and distilled water.
