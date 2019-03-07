Jessica Ivey: Baja Shrimp Bowl

Ingredients:
1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp
½ teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoons canola oil
4 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 ⅓ cups cooked quinoa
1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup pineapple salsa
½ cup hatch chile guacamole
Lime wedges (optional)
Directions:
1. Toss shrimp with chili powder, cumin, and salt. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil, swirling to coat. Add shrimp to pan, and cook 3 to 5 minutes or just until
shrimp turn opaque, turning once.
2. Place 1 cup lettuce in each of four bowls; add ⅓ cup cooked quinoa to each bowl. Divide beans and shrimp evenly among bowls. Top each serving with 2 tablespoons salsa and 2 tablespoons guacamole. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.
