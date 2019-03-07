Jessica Ivey: Baja Shrimp Bowl

Ingredients:

1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons canola oil

4 cups chopped romaine lettuce

1 ⅓ cups cooked quinoa

1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup pineapple salsa

½ cup hatch chile guacamole

Lime wedges (optional)

Directions:

1. Toss shrimp with chili powder, cumin, and salt. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil, swirling to coat. Add shrimp to pan, and cook 3 to 5 minutes or just until

shrimp turn opaque, turning once.

2. Place 1 cup lettuce in each of four bowls; add ⅓ cup cooked quinoa to each bowl. Divide beans and shrimp evenly among bowls. Top each serving with 2 tablespoons salsa and 2 tablespoons guacamole. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

