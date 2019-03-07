How has school security changed 1 year since the Huffman HS shooting?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s been exactly one year since 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington was shot and killed inside of Huffman High School.
On Thursday, balloons were released at the school. The balloons were purple, which was Courtlin Arrington’s favorite color.
Birmingham Board of Education Chief of Staff Mark Sullivan says students and teachers are coping as best they can.
“We have counselors that are available to talk to students and teachers if they need someone to to talk to. So today seems to be positive considering what happened last year,” he said.
Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring vowed to look at all security measures after the fatal shooting of Arrington to ensure that students are safe inside of the classrooms.
“Additional building security, as well as metal detectors, cameras ensure we are securing the facility with access control. We also invested in additional security for officers as well as our staff,” Roy Williams said.
More door alarms are in place to keep outside doors locked inside of the buildings. There are 15 Birmingham police officers inside all seven high schools.
There is still a memorial at Huffman High School for Arrington. School leaders hope to keep future guns out of the hands of students inside.
“We work every day to make sure our children are safe, and guns are an issue of society. We are trying to address in the school system. We also have to address as a society,” Sullivan said.
