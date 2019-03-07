Finally the temperature turn around has started

Storms are possible before sunrise on Saturday across northwest Alabama, but the main time that scattered storms arrive is after 11 a.m. to the west of I-65 and north of I-20. The main stormy corridor through the afternoon sets up mainly north of I-20, so outdoor activities will likely be impacted. Remember if you hear thunder to go inside and wait 30 minutes after the last clap. We will have to monitor the storms on Saturday afternoon for a severe threat. New data suggests the greatest instability setting up on Saturday into Sunday morning to the west of I-65 and on Sunday late morning and afternoon to the south of I-59. I have bumped up the storm chance on Sunday to the south of I-59 through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for lows and lower 70s for highs over the weekend. Don’t forget to spring forward an hour on Sunday! It will be time to change the clocks and replace batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radio.