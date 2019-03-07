Finally the temperature turn around has started

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The temperature turn around has begun, and I’m sure you can notice it doesn’t feel as cold outside. Temperatures today will rise into the upper 50s and lower 60s and clouds will continue to increase from west to east. Spotty showers will be possible late tonight into tomorrow morning.
First Alert: Moisture will begin to increase across the area as a little disturbance to our north and west moves east. Rain chances will become scattered starting tomorrow morning. The best rain chance will be along and north of I-20. We could hear a few rumbles of thunder Friday too, but not expecting any strong or severe storms. High temperatures will likely climb into the mid to upper 60s.
Strong Storms Possible Saturday: A strong cold front will develop to our west and spread moisture into Alabama Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours. We still have questions on how much instability (fuel needed to support thunderstorm development) will be present Saturday, but the overall dynamics are supportive of seeing strong and severe storms. A few tornadoes and damaging winds would be the main threat.
Storms are possible before sunrise on Saturday across northwest Alabama, but the main time that scattered storms arrive is after 11 a.m. to the west of I-65 and north of I-20. The main stormy corridor through the afternoon sets up mainly north of I-20, so outdoor activities will likely be impacted. Remember if you hear thunder to go inside and wait 30 minutes after the last clap. We will have to monitor the storms on Saturday afternoon for a severe threat. New data suggests the greatest instability setting up on Saturday into Sunday morning to the west of I-65 and on Sunday late morning and afternoon to the south of I-59. I have bumped up the storm chance on Sunday to the south of I-59 through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s for lows and lower 70s for highs over the weekend. Don’t forget to spring forward an hour on Sunday! It will be time to change the clocks and replace batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radio.
More Storms Next Week? Models are hinting at additional chances on Monday and then we could see another round of strong storms next Wednesday through Friday. It’s too early for specific information, but we’ll have to monitor the models as we approach this time period. Either way, we look to stay unsettled going into the middle of March. Next week looks pleasant regarding temperatures, and none of that chilly stuff we experienced this week.
Tracking a warming trend and increasing storm threat.
