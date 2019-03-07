Construction on 59/20 bridges to start next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The 59/20 bridge project is moving along, with construction of the actual bridge having begun.
New columns to support the segments that will be the new 59/20 bridges have already up.
“They’re somewhat on schedule and the contractor anticipates probably setting the first segment sometime next week,” says DeJarvis Leonard with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
They’ll place the first segment along 15th Street.
“The contractor has a very aggressive schedule that he’s planned, has very detailed plan that he’s put together to move forward,” Leonard said.
Crews will be working in multiple locations to get this project finished as early as possible. Meantime, Leonard urges drivers to stay tuned to the ALGO app. It sends push alerts whenever there is a road closure or an accident.
Leonard says there has been an increase in accidents since the project started. And because of increased traffic on other roads, ALDOT has partnered with a wrecker service to expedite cleanups.
“To place wrecker services along the routes primarily during the high-volume times, which are peak hours, to try to clear those crashes as soon as possible,” Leonard said.
Leonard asks that every driver exercise caution and patience.
“Progress is coming. It takes time,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.