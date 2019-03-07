Columbiana holds ribbon cutting to celebrate subdivision construction

COLUMBIANA, AL (WBRC) - City leaders and developers gathered Thursday in Columbiana for a ribbon cutting for the first subdivision being built in the area in 20 years.
The new subdivision is being built at the intersection of Highway 70 and County Road 26.
Mayor Stancil Handley says this gives the hundreds of people who commute to Columbiana everyday a chance to come and live here.
Brian Sparks is the Vice President for Ingram Associates and he says they are excited to see all the interest in the project when it has just started.
“We just started our interest list online and we have 118 people on the interest list so we have already started contacting them. We are going to start with a model home and 5 different spec homes in the beginning and we have several people interested in the first homes available,” Sparks said.
There will be 32 homes built in the first phase ranging from $150,000 to $200,000.
