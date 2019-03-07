Colorado man revealed details of how he killed his wife and kids

DENVER (AP/Gray News) — Chris Watts was covering up his wife’s body when his 4-year-old daughter, Bella walked in the room.
The young girl new that her mom was dead, as was her 3-year-old little sister Celeste.
“Please Daddy, don’t do to me what you just did to Cece,” the girl pleaded with her father, according to a lawyer for the family of Shanann Watts, the girls’ mother.
Lawyers for the parents of a Colorado woman killed by her husband say he did so after she threatened to keep him from seeing their children because he wanted a divorce.
Lawyer Thomas Grant, who represents Shannan Watts' parents, Frank and Sandy Rzucek, said on the "Dr. Phil" show Tuesday that Chris Watts spoke to investigators about why he killed his wife and two daughters after finding God.
Another lawyer, Steven Lambert, said that Watts strangled his pregnant wife Shannan, and then their two children before disposing of them at a secluded oil field where he worked.
The two girls were alive when Watts loaded his wife’s body in the truck. He suffocated the 3-year-old Celeste with her favorite blanked and Bella begged for her life. He then suffocated her.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced last week that investigators had interviewed Watts and would release a recording Thursday.
Grant said Sandy Rzucek was briefed on the interview but hasn't heard the recording.
Watts originally denied he had anything to do with his family’s disappearance. He plead guilty in November and will serve five life sentences.
