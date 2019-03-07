Chip Lindsey and his quick rise through the coaching ranks in football

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Chip Lindsey has to remind himself he is not living a dream, it’s real life.
Lindsey is the head football coach at Troy University. In just a few short years, seven to be exact, Lindsey has gone from being the head coach at Spain Park High School to being the head coach of a Division I program at the college level.
“I still pinch myself sometimes,” said Lindsey. I feel really blessed and fortunate to be the head coach at Troy University. I feel fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to get into the college game and worked in some great programs under some really good coaches.
Lindsey has worked at Auburn University as well as Southern Mississippi and Arizona State before getting the head coaching position with the Troy Trojans.
