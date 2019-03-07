Birmingham Legion FC move franchise opener due to threat of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Fans excited for Birmingham Legion FC’s debut will have to wait an extra day.
The Magic City’s new USL team has postponed its match to Sunday at 4 p.m.
Legion FC is playing Bethlehem Steel FC at BBVA Compass Field.
“The safety of our fans and players are of paramount concern,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps in a press release. “Given tragic recent events, this is not a decision we take lightly and have factored information from the National Weather Service and local authorities. We remain anxious for the start of our inaugural season and look forward to Sunday!”
